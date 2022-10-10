4 Questions with Hiram head coach Peter Fominaya

1. What did your team do Friday night that made the difference vs. Calhoun? “We told them if we could keep it close at half, we can beat them. We got down 14-0 and were down at halftime 14-10. There was a great confidence in the locker room. We felt if we could stop them on the first possession, the game would turn in our direction. We have a great kicker [Oscar Castaneda], and they had to start from the 20. We actually scored on defense. We had a strip sack [Jace Presley] on third down, and the ball rolled in the end zone and we were able to recover it [Deontae Pettway] for a touchdown. Calhoun being the program they are, they returned the next kickoff for a touchdown, and it was a slugfest. But we scored 21 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth and didn’t punt in the second half, which is a good sign. And we just played really well on defense to force them into third-and-mediums and third-and-longs, which was a great advantage for us. Our coaching staff did a really good job of preparing them.”

2. Calhoun had beaten your team decisively last season and naturally entered as a big favorite. How did your players’ belief that they could win that game evolve? “For us, our confidence has been building through the season. We’ve been one of the top offenses all year. I think our kids have known we’ve been really close this season. We’re 14 points from being 6-1 [after seven-point losses to East Paulding and Dalton]. You can see the progression. We felt that if we could put it all together in one night we could play with a great team like Calhoun. Our kids came out and executed and didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, and it turned out well for us in the end.”