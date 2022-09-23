4 Questions with Hebron Christian head coach Jonathan Gess

3. Your quarterback, Gavin Hall, is near the top of the leaderboard in rushing yards statewide and having a fantastic year. What would you want people to know about him and his skill set? How is his recruiting going? “After I accepted the job from the head of school and told him I was taking the job, my first meeting was with Gavin. He and I have built a great relationship. Gavin was already amazingly talented. I am able to help him by letting him use his gifts and talents in an offense that is built around him. Gavin is an extremely hard worker and has a will to be great. He can run and throw. He is the hardest-working kid on the team. He has bought in to growing as a leader. He makes other people around him better. I knew he was here, but I didn’t actually know he was this good. Recruiting-wise, it is picking up for him. He doesn’t have any offers yet, but Boston College, Coastal Carolina, App State and a few more are real interested. Gavin can play QB or any skill position on the field. He can play at the Power 5 level.”

4. What’s been the reception of the school and parents and student body to how the team has performed so far? “Of course, everyone loves you when you’re winning. The parents bought in before we started to win. It started back in March and this summer. The people here want to win and be great. The students that don’t play football want us to be great. I think the sky is the limit for what we can do here.”