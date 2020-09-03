4 Questions with Hart County head coach and AD Rance Gillespie

2. Where did things go from there? Wasn’t the Corky Kell Classic and Parkview an option? [Parkview had lost its game Tuesday afternoon when Mill Creek canceled.] “Within probably a 20-minute time frame, we had talked as a staff, and we were going through everybody we could see that might need a game, looking around, searching. We had 10 men dialing numbers. We did talk with the Parkview coach. We eventually talked with Wayne, so we had all those things going at us. We seriously considered the Parkview thing but just decided to go with the Wayne game. We thought that was a better fit for our program at this stage. We talked with those two, and not counting Elbert we talked with at least one, two [adding them up in his mind], three, four. I’m thinking it was right at seven total within an hour. That’s the way 2020 is.”

3. What will it be like playing a team you know so little about on 2.5 days’ notice? “It will be like everything else this year. It will be a first. It’s like I told our kids this morning. Our kids are certainly disappointed they’re not getting to play Elbert. That’s a big rivalry game for us and our seniors. But it is what it is. We’re grateful we’re getting an opponent to play. That’s the way this year is going to be. The teams that can handle those emotional ups and downs and the quick changes are going to be the ones that are successful in this environment.”