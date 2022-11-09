4 Questions with Harlem head coach Mark Boiter

Today’s interviewee is Harlem coach Mark Boiter, whose team defeated Morgan County 27-13 last week in a game that decided the Region 4-3A championship. It is Harlem’s first region title since 1974. Boiter is a Harlem alumnus who has worked at his alma mater for his entire 17-year coaching career, the past three as head coach.
1. It’s the school’s first region title since 1974. You’re an alumnus. What does this accomplishment mean to you, this team and your school? “It was a special moment for sure. I’m an alumnus of Harlem. As a player and coach, I’ve been a part of this program for 20 years. We have two other coaches on our staff who are also alumni. Chris Waters has been coaching here for 20 years, and Lonnie Morris has been coaching here for 42 years. Our players, coaches, boosters, school and community have put in a tremendous amount of work to make this possible.”
2. You’ve had some pretty good teams the past 10 years or so. What separates this one? You’re not giving up many points, I notice that. “Defense has been the difference. We have had some truly talented teams, and we’ve been able to score points for the past several years, but our defensive coordinator Brian Usry and our defensive staff have done an incredible job this year of putting an emphasis and edge on that side of the ball. Our players on defense have taken great pride in what they do week in and week out.”
3. When you got the job in 2020, was it a goal to become head coach? What’s the story of your getting the job? “My entire coaching career has been at Harlem High. I coached for Jimmie Lewis for nine years. When he retired from football, I applied for the head coach job. I didn’t get it, and that was probably the best thing for me. Todd Booker got the job, and I stayed on and coached under him for the next five years. I had the privilege to coach for two outstanding mentors who had different styles but the same core values. Their tutelage meant the world to me. When Coach Booker stepped down, I felt I was more prepared to do the job, so I applied again. I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity in 2020. I’ve endured some growing pains over the last three years, but I do my best to continue to learn and grow as a coach, a servant and a leader as much as possible.”
4. What have you and the staff done that’s made the most difference in taking the program to the next level? “All credit to our players. Their work and their commitment have been outstanding. Our staff works incredibly hard to put our guys in the best position possible so that they can make plays, but it’s been the work and commitment of our players that has been the difference. We talk to them often about leaving a legacy for future players, and they have done that. They understand that there is more to be accomplished this season as well. We still have goals yet to be achieved.”
