4 Questions with Harlem head coach Mark Boiter

3. When you got the job in 2020, was it a goal to become head coach? What’s the story of your getting the job? “My entire coaching career has been at Harlem High. I coached for Jimmie Lewis for nine years. When he retired from football, I applied for the head coach job. I didn’t get it, and that was probably the best thing for me. Todd Booker got the job, and I stayed on and coached under him for the next five years. I had the privilege to coach for two outstanding mentors who had different styles but the same core values. Their tutelage meant the world to me. When Coach Booker stepped down, I felt I was more prepared to do the job, so I applied again. I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity in 2020. I’ve endured some growing pains over the last three years, but I do my best to continue to learn and grow as a coach, a servant and a leader as much as possible.”

4. What have you and the staff done that’s made the most difference in taking the program to the next level? “All credit to our players. Their work and their commitment have been outstanding. Our staff works incredibly hard to put our guys in the best position possible so that they can make plays, but it’s been the work and commitment of our players that has been the difference. We talk to them often about leaving a legacy for future players, and they have done that. They understand that there is more to be accomplished this season as well. We still have goals yet to be achieved.”