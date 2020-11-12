4 Questions with Hardaway head coach Michael Woolridge

Today’s interviewee is Hardaway coach Michael Woolridge, whose team is 7-1 overall, 6-0 in region play, entering Friday’s Region 2-4A showdown with No. 3 Carver of Columbus. Hardaway is 29-20 in five seasons under Woolridge after going 7-43 the previous five seasons. Woolridge is a Hardaway graduate and member of the 1998 team that was the last to win a playoff game. He has spent most of his career coaching in his hometown.
Michael Woolridge, Hardaway head coach
1. What does the Carver game mean to your team? “The Carver game is the most important game because it’s the next one. This game is also significant because it will affect the region standings. One of our top goals this year was to host a playoff game and win the region. Carver claimed Region 1-4A last year, with Cairo finishing second and us finishing third. We know if we are ever going to take the next step and transition from a good to a great team, we must win big games. Carver High School is considered the top program in the Columbus area by many, and that motivates us to improve each and every day.”
2. How would you describe the rivalry to anyone who doesn’t know anything about Carver/Hardaway? What are the elements that make it unique or intriguing? “Carver High School has an excellent football tradition and culture that is known throughout the state. They are athletic, big, fast and most important well-coached; however, we are too. I think the number one reason people view this as a rivalry is the similarities of the teams. Both teams have several Power 5 players, suffocating defenses and explosive offenses. Both teams also rank in the top five for offense and defense in 4A football, which makes the matchup very intriguing.” [Hardaway and Carver are about three miles from each other.]
3. What should people know about your team as far as style and personality? “We are a family, and it’s bigger than football. As a coach, one of the best feelings in the world is a close-knit team. Our kids and coaches love each other, and it’s evident in our daily communication. As far as on the field, we pride ourselves in being labeled a physical football team. No matter the outcome of the game, our young men are coming to play for four quarters. Our physical demeanor starts upfront with Mykel Williams. Mykel Williams, our four-star defensive end, is a wrecking machine and causes issues for opposing O-lines. J.Q. Hardaway, our three-star WR/CB, is an all-around athlete that can hurt you in all three phases of the game.”
4. What is the most important thing that you and your staff have done to turn Hardaway’s program around? “The turnaround started with instilling a strong weight room program and discipline. We started holding the young men accountable for their decisions on and off the field. I personally think the recent success is due to the assistant coaches. I am surrounded by coaches that work their butts off game-planning and preparing while serving as a mentor for our players [Jonathan Burton, Cedric Ware, James McGee, Tim Moore, Ralph Perkins, Zack Schrage, Chauncey Guess, Dwayne Burkes, Chris Liesendahl and Reggie Toney]. The coaches have created lifelong relationships with the players. The support of our administrative team is also a major contributing factor for the program’s turnaround. Our athletic director, Kendall Mills, and administrative team of Christine Hull, Maurdrice McNeill, Leon Miller and Matt Bell, supported us from day one and believed in our vision.”
