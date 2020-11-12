4 Questions with Hardaway head coach Michael Woolridge

2. How would you describe the rivalry to anyone who doesn’t know anything about Carver/Hardaway? What are the elements that make it unique or intriguing? “Carver High School has an excellent football tradition and culture that is known throughout the state. They are athletic, big, fast and most important well-coached; however, we are too. I think the number one reason people view this as a rivalry is the similarities of the teams. Both teams have several Power 5 players, suffocating defenses and explosive offenses. Both teams also rank in the top five for offense and defense in 4A football, which makes the matchup very intriguing.” [Hardaway and Carver are about three miles from each other.]

3. What should people know about your team as far as style and personality? “We are a family, and it’s bigger than football. As a coach, one of the best feelings in the world is a close-knit team. Our kids and coaches love each other, and it’s evident in our daily communication. As far as on the field, we pride ourselves in being labeled a physical football team. No matter the outcome of the game, our young men are coming to play for four quarters. Our physical demeanor starts upfront with Mykel Williams. Mykel Williams, our four-star defensive end, is a wrecking machine and causes issues for opposing O-lines. J.Q. Hardaway, our three-star WR/CB, is an all-around athlete that can hurt you in all three phases of the game.”