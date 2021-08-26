4 Questions with Hardaway defensive lineman Mykel Williams

Today’s interviewee is Hardaway defensive lineman Mykel Williams, an AJC Super 11 pick. Williams will be the last of the Super 11 to take the field this season as his team opens Friday at Sumter County. Williams is the consensus No. 29 senior prospect nationally, the highest-rated recruit in his school’s history. He is committed to Southern Cal.
Mykel Williams, Hardaway defensive lineman
1. You’ve been an all-state player since your sophomore season, but you’ve become known nationally this offseason as a five-star recruit. As young as you are, how do you stay grounded in all the attention? “A big part of that is my parents and my family. They keep me humble. I make sure to let all the comments roll down my back. I don’t get a big head or think too much of it.”
2. If you were writing a scouting report on yourself according to strengths and weaknesses, what would you say? “My strengths are my length. I am extremely long. My speed. I can move really well for my size. And how I play the game. I play the game with aggression and violence. My weaknesses are my pad level. I tend to get high, and sometimes I rush without a plan. I am in my own head and want to work my moves. I worked real hard on those weaknesses in the offseason.”
3. What is Southern Cal getting out of you that they aren’t getting from another player? “They are getting a grinder, someone who is going to come in, put their head down and work for what they want. They are getting somebody that’s funny but knows when it’s time to be serious, time to play, and time to lock in and get focused.”
4. You play for a good football team, but Hardaway hasn’t won a playoff game during your time there. Hardaway just lost their head coach in the offseason, and some really good players [DB J.Q. Hardaway and RB Jordan Moultrie are at Central in Phenix City] transferred out. Why have you remained loyal to the team? And what are your goals for yourself and your team this year? “I stayed because I believe in Coach [Corey] Thompson and the new direction our coach is bringing us in. For my team goals, I want us to contend for a state championship. I believe with us being fully healthy and ready that we can do it. Individually, I want 30 sacks and to be the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year. I want to contend for that and also beat the sack record.”
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author