4 Questions with Hardaway defensive lineman Mykel Williams

2. If you were writing a scouting report on yourself according to strengths and weaknesses, what would you say? “My strengths are my length. I am extremely long. My speed. I can move really well for my size. And how I play the game. I play the game with aggression and violence. My weaknesses are my pad level. I tend to get high, and sometimes I rush without a plan. I am in my own head and want to work my moves. I worked real hard on those weaknesses in the offseason.”

3. What is Southern Cal getting out of you that they aren’t getting from another player? “They are getting a grinder, someone who is going to come in, put their head down and work for what they want. They are getting somebody that’s funny but knows when it’s time to be serious, time to play, and time to lock in and get focused.”