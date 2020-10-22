4 Questions with Haralson County head coach Scott Peavey

2. What would you say about your team to someone who hasn’t watched you yet? What will they see? “We play a very unique offensive style. We play a power running game. We’re very simple in our approach to it. We throw it probably more this year than in several years but still only a couple of times per game. We’re a downhill running team, a very physical, aggressive style of offense. On defense, we’re multiple. Our kids play with tremendous effort. We’ve got 11 kids that will rally to the ball. Our motto for years has been ‘relentless.’ I think our kids play that way.”

3. What have you and your staff have done since you arrived that you feel made the biggest difference in getting the program to where it is now? “The first year we struggled, and the last two we’ve been 8-3, the first time in school history making back-to-back playoff appearances. We’ve tied or broken school records for wins the last couple of years. We’ve had a chance to play for the region championship the last couple of years. All that starts with our administration at our school. They’ve made a big push to make athletics a bigger deal and make football important. I think it started three seasons ago when we had the Sheppard kid [Treylon Sheppard] break the state rushing record. That created a buzz. Our community and student body got excited about it, and it’s been a fun ride.”