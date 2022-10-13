4 Questions with Gwinnett Daily Post sports editor Will Hammock

1. How do you see this game playing out? “I think it’s a pretty even matchup. Buford is really strong on the defensive side, and it has an elite running back in Justice Haynes. The Wolves can run the ball well, but there will be games where they need to be less one-dimensional and show they can throw the ball effectively. This is one of those games because Mill Creek is a team that typically plays the run really well and has more issues with a passing team – like the Walton game in the Corky Kell. Mill Creek has a more balanced, high-scoring offense. It will be interesting to see how the Hawks fare against an elite Buford defense. Another thing to watch is how many snaps, and in what ways, will Mill Creek use multi-talented Caleb Downs, the nation’s No. 1 safety, on the offensive side.”

2. Both teams have top-20 national rankings, but the season is early. Taking each team one at a time, starting with Buford, what do they really do well that makes them so well-regarded this season but also what is the question mark for them? “Buford is ranked high with good reason. The talent level is exceptional, and the history of success from the past at every classification warrants it. Its latest challenge is its biggest — proving it can win in the state’s biggest classification. The region games week in and week out will be tougher than ever, and the state playoff games will be more challenging. This team also is fairly young. The senior class isn’t huge, and the younger age groups, particularly the juniors, are loaded with talent. Those underclassmen will be very important if Buford wants another state title this season.”