4 Questions with Gwinnett Daily Post sports editor Will Hammock

2. Which of the Gwinnett six has the best chance to win a state title? “Tough question, but I’m going with Buford. The Wolves have experience on their side from winning last year, and they rolled through everyone on the schedule after stumbling in the opener against a good 7A team. Valdosta will be a good test, and the Lee County-Westlake winner will be another big one, but this team just feels like it has that typical championship pedigree we’ve seen so many times from Buford.”

3. Which of the six is the most surprising based on either their preseason prospects or how they looked entering the playoffs, considering draw and everything? “I’d say this is between Collins Hill and Norcross. I don’t think anyone is surprised to see Grayson, Buford, GAC and Wesleyan at this point based on last year’s results and what each team had coming back. Collins Hill lost in the first round of state the last three years, but it has been building up to this season. The Eagles had the most favorable draw of Gwinnett’s remaining 7A teams, but they also are talented on both sides of the ball. Sam Horn, Travis Hunter and the offense can score in a hurry, and the defense is underrated. Defensive lineman James Smith is having a monster season. Norcross, despite being unbeaten, has kind of flown under the radar this season, too, with Grayson and Colquitt County getting so much attention. But Norcross also has built toward this season with a senior-laden team and made a huge statement last week with the way it beat Colquitt.”