4 Questions with Greene County head coach Terrance Banks

1. You were in line to become Meadowcreek’s permanent head coach. Why did you decide to take the Greene County job, effectively going from Class 7A to Class A? “A large part of it was relationships. I was encouraged to come look at Greene County because the principal [James Peek, now retired] was the former middle school principal from Newton when I worked there. The principal of the career academy [John Ellenberg] was one of my principals at Newton. The district athletic director and now the current principal [Eddie Hood] was the head basketball coach when I was an assistant coach at Duluth. And then when I got out here, the facilities and the commitment to football was nowhere close to single A, and I don’t mean that in a bad way. They have a two-sided stadium, a field house and a turf field, all the amenities that I was accustomed to in Gwinnett and arguably better than at Newton. I love this small-town feel on Friday night. Things we have here opened my eyes. It was not what I was expecting, and in a good way.”

2. What are some of the most important things that you and your staff have done to make progress? “The talent was here. There were a lot of underclassmen. So the biggest thing was showing them how that 7A mindset works of being committed to doing certain things. We had spring football. We had only 29 or 30 players due to track and other stuff, but we went through the process. We went to 7-on-7s and padded camps. We took some lumps but played with Eastside and Social Circle, some teams that are doing well this season Our players got exposure to what everybody else is doing on a bigger level.”