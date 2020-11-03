4 Questions with Grayson head coach Adam Carter

2. You have a prominent new player on your team, Jake Garcia. Your current starting quarterback, Deyon Cannon, has led the team to an undefeated season so far. How are you and your staff and the players managing that unusual situation? “Deyon is such an awesome young man. He is always ready and focused on doing what the team needs to be successful. He was able to step into the role of being our quarterback week one after Carlos [Del Rio] was ruled ineligible and has done a tremendous job for our program. Jake has come into our program and has been nothing but awesome. He has developed a relationship with Deyon, our offensive line and our coaching staff very quickly. He is all business and handles himself like a pro. This young man just wanted to play football his senior year. Jake would have been eligible anywhere in the state once he moved from Valdosta, just like a few other situations around the state, but he chose Grayson, and we are happy to have him. I feel like Friday night went as well as anyone could ask for. We had a plan for how we would use both quarterbacks, and the plan played out well. We will continue to find ways for both young men to help our football team.”

3. Phil Mafah is having a breakout year at running back. How does his presence affect your team, and what will he bring to Clemson? “He is the best in the country. This young man has been a Ram since the GFL [Gwinnett County’s youth football program]. People around him call him the Mayor of Grayson because he is so well known and loved. You could not ask for a better young man to represent our program. He is 3.8 GPA guy as well. His athletic abilities speak very loudly. He’s 6-foot-1, 228 pounds and can fly. I think most people were able to see that live Friday night. He broke his collarbone week one last year and did not get his legs back under him until probably the Lowndes game. I think he makes an immediate impact at Clemson. Coach [Dabo] Swinney and his staff are getting a young man that will be a pro.”