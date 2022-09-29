4 Questions with Gradick Sports director Matt Skinner

1. What’s your assessment of Carrollton so far? Is this a legit top-10 Class 7A team? “Carrollton has been extremely impressive thus far this season. They have a great mixture of experienced leadership and very talented freshmen and sophomores spread throughout the team. They are outscoring opponents 183-35 in the first half. They’ve scored five defensive touchdowns and forced 17 turnovers through six games. I think they are legit a top-10 team, and it should not surprise anyone to see them playing after Thanksgiving. Everyone wants to talk about the quarterback play and rightfully so, but Bryce Hicks at running back and the offensive line have been very impressive. They run the ball at over six yards a carry and 166 yards a game. The defense is only allowing 10 points a game and gets off the field, only allowing 26% of third-down conversions The only question marks they have presented would be penalties. They’ve averaged nine penalties a game for almost 82 yards, but to be honest that hasn’t really stopped them either.”

2. Speaking of Carrollton’s quarterback, what’s your impression of Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis? “He is definitely as great as advertised. His composure is impeccable. Nothing seems to faze him. Being a freshman, playing at the highest class in Georgia with the spotlight on you at all times is an extremely tough thing to do. He took some big hits against South Paulding and Rome and got right back up and delivered big passes in each game. Coach Joey King has a very big playbook and numerous calls that he puts on Ju Ju, and he has been really good about getting them in the right play. His footwork and awareness in the pocket are just crazy. The zip he has on the football is just ‘different’ than about anything I have seen. More importantly, he is a team guy who knows how to lead and be a follower when he needs to be.”