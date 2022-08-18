4 Questions with GPB Sports’ football play-by-play announcer Matt Stewart

3. What are some of the storylines for this season that you’re most interested in seeing how they play out? “Buford will attempt to become the first program ever to win a state championship in every classification. But my question isn’t whether the Wolves can win the 7A state title but instead can anybody stop them from doing it? We could have a Buford vs. Grayson state championship game in December.

“Langston Hughes is loaded. Top senior recruiting class in the state and a blocked field goal away from beating Buford for the 6A state title last year. I think the Panthers will get it done here in 2022.

“And I’m bullish on a bunch of the programs that got bumped up to higher classifications because of the GHSA multiplier. I think Woodward, Trinity Christian and Calvary Day will all do well and be contenders in their new classifications.”

4. You are on the voting board for the new Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. What was that experience like? “No. 1, what a great honor to be included in that process. My takeaway on the voting process is that we’ve got at least 10 years’ worth of Hall of Fame-worthy talent in our database right now. Factor in that we’ll continue to add candidates to that database every year, we’ll be filling up Hall of Fame classes here in Georgia for many years to come. I don’t ever envision a day where we run short of quality candidates, and it will always be a challenge to narrow down the talent to a manageable number of inductees.”

