4 Questions with GPB Sports broadcaster, producer Hannah Goodin

2. What do you enjoy about high school sports? What makes it a little different than other things you’ve covered? “Working in high school sports brings my 10-year broadcasting career full circle. I started out as a high school sideline reporter for Comcast Sports Southeast and then graduated to reporting for SEC teams a few years later. The energy on high school football sidelines is just different. There’s a buzz in the air that makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up in a good way. Don’t get me wrong, I stood on the University of Alabama sidelines for three years and that was amazing, but nothing gives me chills like a Friday night under the lights. I’ve also been able to get to know a lot of the coaches from around the state, and they keep my passion for high school sports alive. I haven’t met a single one that isn’t willing to come on one of our shows and brag about their team and players. From small rural counties to the metro Atlanta area, there are countless players who have incredible stories, and I love being able to get their voices heard. This is so important to me because I was a high school athlete. I played volleyball at Lassiter, so I know how much time and dedication it takes to play at a high level. I also know and understand how important sports are to shaping a young kid’s life, and it brings me joy to think I could be a very small part of it.”

3. What is one of your favorite high school football stories that you’ve covered and why? “I have covered so many great stories over the years, but one special player that comes to mind is Clarkston quarterback Christvie Okitanguwo. His story of overcoming adversity and breaking down barriers for players with disabilities is what movies are made of. Okitanguwo is completely deaf and is able to manage an offense and call plays with help from incredible coaches, dedicated teammates and sign language interpreters who sacrifice their Friday nights to help make his dreams come true. That is what high school sports are all about, and I had the privilege of producing a feature on him last season with GPB’s Jon Nelson.”