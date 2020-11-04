4 Questions with GPB Sports broadcaster, producer Hannah Goodin

Today’s interviewee is Hannah Goodin, a GPB Sports broadcaster and producer who does in-studio hosting and field reporting. She previously has worked for the SEC Network, Crimson Tide Productions, Comcast Sports Southeast, Cox Media Group and the College Football Hall of Fame.
1. What are your roles and jobs at GPB sports? “GPB gives me the opportunity to do what I love, which is on-air sports broadcasting and behind-the-scenes producing. It’s really the best of both worlds. Most people know me from hosting the halftime show during our Football Fridays in Georgia Game of the Week, but I also co-host our weekly podcast and digital live show called Countdown to Kickoff. You can find my interviews with top recruits from around the state on our new television show Recruiting 2020, as well. I’d have to say my favorite part of the job, though, is making TV magic. I assist in the producing and editing of video segments for almost everything you see on our platforms. I would not be working in sports broadcasting today without knowing the ins and outs of television production and video creation. Seeing something you’ve put your heart and soul into go to air is one of the most rewarding parts of my job.”
2. What do you enjoy about high school sports? What makes it a little different than other things you’ve covered? “Working in high school sports brings my 10-year broadcasting career full circle. I started out as a high school sideline reporter for Comcast Sports Southeast and then graduated to reporting for SEC teams a few years later. The energy on high school football sidelines is just different. There’s a buzz in the air that makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up in a good way. Don’t get me wrong, I stood on the University of Alabama sidelines for three years and that was amazing, but nothing gives me chills like a Friday night under the lights. I’ve also been able to get to know a lot of the coaches from around the state, and they keep my passion for high school sports alive. I haven’t met a single one that isn’t willing to come on one of our shows and brag about their team and players. From small rural counties to the metro Atlanta area, there are countless players who have incredible stories, and I love being able to get their voices heard. This is so important to me because I was a high school athlete. I played volleyball at Lassiter, so I know how much time and dedication it takes to play at a high level. I also know and understand how important sports are to shaping a young kid’s life, and it brings me joy to think I could be a very small part of it.”
3. What is one of your favorite high school football stories that you’ve covered and why? “I have covered so many great stories over the years, but one special player that comes to mind is Clarkston quarterback Christvie Okitanguwo. His story of overcoming adversity and breaking down barriers for players with disabilities is what movies are made of. Okitanguwo is completely deaf and is able to manage an offense and call plays with help from incredible coaches, dedicated teammates and sign language interpreters who sacrifice their Friday nights to help make his dreams come true. That is what high school sports are all about, and I had the privilege of producing a feature on him last season with GPB’s Jon Nelson.”
4. What advice would you give people who want to work in sports broadcasting? “My biggest piece of advice I can give someone trying to break into the crazy world of sports broadcasting is network, network, network. If you consider yourself an introvert or a shy person, then you have stumbled upon the wrong career path because you have to constantly advertise for yourself. When I was still learning the ropes in college at Ole Miss, I was constantly introducing myself to people, taking business cards and following up. I learned that people really do want to help you, but you have to make the effort in reaching out and asking for it. Networking has also brought me so many amazing friendships over the years, and that’s the pride and joy of my career. Some are now stars on ESPN and others have changed paths completely, but the relationships I’ve made along the way have made all the sacrifices this industry requires worth it. Another piece of advice is to master shooting and editing. Those skills will set you apart when applying for jobs and even be the perfect fallback plan to get your foot in the door.”
