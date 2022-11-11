4 Questions with GPB Sports broadcaster Jon Nelson

3. Who do you have to win it in each class? “The team that scores the most points in the last game of the year! As I always say: I love all of my children equally! I think, looking at my brackets as we talk, there’s a handful of teams in each class that, if the bracket works their way, have a chance at a title. And I also think that in the lower classifications, you’ll have really competitive run-ins for a lot of talented teams.”

4. GPB is broadcasting loads of flag football games this season on Thursday. Why, and what are your impressions of the games you’ve watched this year? “I love it. Ever since Ernie Yarbrough, assistant executive director at the GHSA, brought this idea to the table as a sport he wanted to have officially sanctioned, we have seen flag football grow from just under 20 metro Atlanta-area schools to over 200, and it’s still growing. When we started showing the title games as a part of championship weekend, we seriously had comments on our social media platforms telling us that ‘the sport was the guilty pleasure I didn’t know I had ‘til I started watching it.’ And to see something like flag grow as exponentially as it has, complete with scholarships awarded when games were over, it’s been really cool. GPB understood the importance of showing these games from the beginning as an integral part of celebrating our student-athletes. The 2021 state championship replays are some of the most popular downloads on our YouTube channel, and the athleticism is off the charts.”