4 Questions with GPB play-by-play announcer Matt Stewart

2. Cedar Grove is ranked No. 1 in most Class 3A polls despite having not played a game. Are they your No. 1 team? And what do you expect out of them this season? “I think the four-week sit out could make a difference in this game. I would think coach Miguel Patrick has got to be a little concerned about that, on top of playing a 7A power that already has two games under its belt. But that’s kind of the hand we’ve been dealt here in 2020. I think everybody’s just happy to be playing. I do have Cedar Grove ranked No. 1 on my weekly GPB Sports ballot and have all season. Like I said above, the Saints are loaded with talent, top five in the state in that regard, regardless of classification - four-star juniors WR Janiran Bonner and DT Christen Miller, junior four-star RB Rashod Dubinion, four-star Raul Aguire, rated by 247Sports the No. 2 sophomore ILB in the nation, three-year starter and three-star Austin Smith at QB. Coach Patrick has picked up right where his predecessor, Jimmy Smith, now RB coach at Arkansas, left off. State champion (three times) or state semifinal finish (two times) in each of the last five years. That’s why I have them No. 1.”

3. What has been the most interesting storyline of the 2020 season so far and why? “The fact that we’re even playing football is the biggest storyline. Up to two weeks before the Corky Kell Classic, I was not so sure I’d be saying that here at the end of September and start of October. I think Dr. Robin Hines and the GHSA did an extraordinary job of navigating the COVID-19 landscape to get this season played. And if all it had been was the pandemic, that would have been tough enough, but we know that everything in our country is so politically charged right now. They did an incredible job of ‘putting the ball’ in the courts of each individual school district and system and let them decide how they wanted to handle it. That said, as you know, every week is an adventure. Teams are having to postpone games or cancel them, finding opponents and playing them two days later like Marist did vs. Holy Innocents' a few weeks back. The real test will be the playoffs because the schedule safety net will be gone, and I just hope nobody ends up having to forfeit a playoff game, but unfortunately that’s just the way things are in 2020.”