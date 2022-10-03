4 Questions with Gilmer head coach Paul Standard

3. What do you feel that you and your staff have done at Gilmer that’s made the most difference in getting things turned around? Anything about Gilmer’s situation that was unique? “I think what we the staff have done was bring a total-program approach. That’s been a strong middle school program, which has been very strong the past two years, having a strong parent support group, TD Club, Huddle Moms etc., a year-round strength program which sets the culture of your team, and an atmosphere of coaching our boys hard, but in a way where we genuinely care about our players. Our coaches love our players. Now some days they may not like the way we ‘care’ about them, but I believe they know we genuinely care about them. Is this unique to Gilmer? I don’t think so. I think in any program that is struggling [Gilmer was 7-43 in the five years prior] there are issues in one or more of these areas. Our administration has allowed me to hire men who are great role models, great family men, as well as great coaches.”

4. Your high school coach, George Maloof, is being inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame this month as a player. What was Coach Maloof like, and what impact did he have on you and your career choice? “Coach Maloof had the greatest influence on me as a young person second only to my father. Coach Maloof is the reason I am in this business. I think of him often. He was a man’s man, did not sugarcoat anything, coached us hard, real hard, but we knew he loved us, and that is why we played so hard for him. Still today I use the same sayings that Coach used with us.”