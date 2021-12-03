4 Questions with GHSFHA volunteer researcher Steve Slay

2. When and why did you start researching the college rosters? “In my 20s and 30s, I got transferred away to Minneapolis, and I wanted to know what happened to these kids I’d watched play or read about in the newspaper. I’d watch a game on TV, whether it was Georgia or Auburn or somebody in the Midwest, and I’d see ‘sophomore from Tifton’ or somewhere like that, so I became curious about where these guys played in high school. I started putting them on a spreadsheet. I found a website that has the links to all the D-I, D-II, D-III and NAIA teams in one place. It has everything there but the JUCO stuff. So I found a path and found out I could actually do this. That was when Jack Keith was running the GAVSV board. I started putting stuff on there about the Georgia players and people read it and they’d say, ‘This is awesome, can you find out this for my school?’ So I thought I’d do it for all the teams.”

3. What does the research entail? How long does it take? What are some obstacles? “The biggest thing is finding the time, but it’s not as daunting as it appears. I won’t start until November because I like for the rosters to be settled, especially nowadays with the portal and transfers. I can knock it out in less than a month. Most of the schools, even Division III, will have their rosters on the internet. More than 90% [of rosters] will say they played at this school in that town, but sometimes they’ll just have a name and a position, or sometimes just have a town. Sometimes you have a hometown that isn’t in Georgia but the player played in Georgia, so you have to be careful. You might see Chattanooga, but the player played at Ridgeland, or Jacksonville and he played at Camden County. I see that more along the Columbus-Phenix City border. Sometimes a kid will move after college. He’ll put Las Vegas when he played at Clinch County. You just have to be thorough when looking at rosters.’’ [Slay says he might fail to get a roster from only about five schools or less per year, and they’re often schools that might not have a Georgia player. That’s out of more than 850 football-playing schools. He fails to get a roster on the rare occasions when a school doesn’t post an online roster, or the roster lacks the necessary information and the school doesn’t respond to requests.]