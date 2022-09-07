4 Questions with GHSFHA researcher and former coach Don Fendley

2. What does keeping up with Georgia’s NFL players entail for you? “Drafted players from Georgia are not hard to find. Undrafted free agents from Georgia are the great puzzle. A guy’s name might show up on a roster a year or two after college for some reason. There was a player from the Atlanta area, Eric Smith, who played at Virginia. By accident, I found that he played at Columbia. [NFL rosters don’t make it easy to know where players went to high school.] You have to toe the line and keep up with it. Like today, I saw that Duke Shelley [from Tucker] got put on a practice squad and a guy got cut, T.Y. McGill [from Wayne County], who was on injured reserve. I keep a transaction roster on all 32 teams through the season.”

3. Who is the most interesting player that you’ve learned about? “Probably Kyle Sloter. He was a quarterback at Mount Pisgah Christian. The first three years at Southern Miss, they used him as a wide receiver and he caught seven passes in two years. They dropped his scholarship. He transferred to Northern Colorado, where he was a wide receiver and played on punting and kickoff teams. He moved back to quarterback in the spring of his senior year. The starter got hurt in the second game, and he was the quarterback the rest of the season. His college career shows lots of sticking it out. He signed with Denver and was released. Signed with Minnesota’s practice squad and was activated and on the roster for two years but never played in a game. He signed six more times to practice squads and active rosters. So I have had him on my lists for pretty good while. He must be fairly smart to pick up these teams’ offenses if they are as complicated as they make out to be.” [Sloter was taken in the first round of the 2022 USFL Draft and was named to the All-USFL team. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him in July but released him in August. He’s still not on the GHSFHA’s list of Georgia NFL players because he’s never played in an NFL regular-season or playoff game, which is the requirement. “But I guess he’s made a dang dollar or two if he’s been on a roster so many times,” Fendley said.]