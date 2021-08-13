4 Questions with GHSFHA founder Loren Maxwell

2. What’s GHSFHA’s long-term realistic goal regarding other states? “For now the goal is just to incorporate David Parker’s Alabama and Mississippi data, which would give the site five states. However, I’m open to including other states if there is an existing site with large amounts of data, a person with a large amount of data looking to put it online or a group of researchers willing to research a particular state. Given that all the current states are in the Southeast, it would make the most sense to expand next to North Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, Kentucky, etc., although I’d be open to working with anyone who can help put another state on the site. But if we just settle with five and make the site the best source for those five states, then we’ve already far surpassed any expectation of what the GHSFHA would one day become.”

3. Anything else new on the GHSFHA site completed this offseason? “I usually try to improve the site in various ways each offseason. Aside from some backend changes, the site now has a new URL structure and a new menu and search system, which hopefully make it easier to navigate and to link to as well as improve the search results.”