4 Questions with GHSA reclass committee member Steven Craft

2. What are some of the good things about your proposal? “Everybody’s proposal is going to have positive and negatives. It depends on the perspective of the schools. What we liked about our proposal is that we stayed with two championships. We didn’t remove a championship. It’s keeping it the same. It would keep smaller public schools with the smaller private schools and pair the larger public schools with the larger private schools. The negative is that larger public schools feel they’d be at a disadvantage with private schools. I understand their sentiment. They’ve had separate public and private championships for the past 10 years. The public schools want to maintain that. There’s no right or wrong proposal. What we must find is the compromise that works for everybody.”

3. One reclassification member Thursday suggested going back to one Class A with public and private schools sharing eight regions, then breaking off into separate state-playoff brackets. That format required a points system to seed the two playoff brackets. What did you like and not like about that idea? “The positives are that there would be more teams in each region [with only eight regions instead of the current 16], and it would be easier for teams to get full schedules of teams to play [because of the built-in region games]. The negatives are that with a power ranking system, you could have a public school lose to a private school in their region, or vice-versa, and it could hurt them in the playoffs when they’re not even going to see that team in the playoffs. [Under the old power-ratings system that existed in Class A from 2012-13 to 2019-20, a public-school team could hurt its playoff seeding or even miss the playoffs because of losing a game to a private school, and vice-versa, even though public and private schools were in separate state playoff brackets.]