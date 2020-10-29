4 Questions with GHSA executive director Robin Hines

Today’s interviewee is Robin Hines, executive director of the Georgia High School Association. Hines addressed some of the more commonly asked questions regarding canceled games, postponements and the playoffs.
Robin Hines, GHSA executive director
1. What are the rules regarding canceled or postponed games, whether it’s COVID-related or not? “During the regular season, games canceled due to COVID-19 issues do not count as a forfeit but are a ‘no contest’ and do not count against the record. There are no fines or restitution that would ordinarily occur for breaking a contract.”
2. What are the rules regarding makeup games? “Regions determine the teams that represent the region in the playoffs. Region games are encouraged to be made up, and regions can determine the process for makeups if it is possible. If make-up games would cause a team to play more than once in a week, they would need to get permission from the GHSA. This has happened several times this year to allow a Thursday, Tuesday, Saturday schedule to allow as much time as possible while still allowing the games to be played and playoff participants to be decided on the field. Regions may need to account for games not played due to COVID-19 in the way teams earn playoff position.”
3. What are the rules for playoff games that are canceled because of COVID-19 protocols? “Once the state playoff brackets are completed, a team that cannot play will be forced to forfeit, and the opponent will move to the next round. At this point, there is a finite amount of time, and games cannot be moved or made up.”
4. What are the attendance rules for the playoffs? Since the GHSA runs playoff games, will GHSA rules supersede local rules? “The home team will set attendance for the playoffs just as it has been in the regular season. Hopefully, things will relax and fans will be able to enjoy the games and districts will increase capacity levels. This is important to athletic budgets, but local districts will have the right to make the call. There will not be any restriction at the football finals as the entire stadium will be available to allow for social distancing for those seeking to do so. The upper stands will be opened this year.” [Georgia’s State’s Center Parc Stadium, site of the Dec. 28-30 finals, seats 23,000 at full capacity.]
