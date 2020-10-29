4 Questions with GHSA executive director Robin Hines

2. What are the rules regarding makeup games? “Regions determine the teams that represent the region in the playoffs. Region games are encouraged to be made up, and regions can determine the process for makeups if it is possible. If make-up games would cause a team to play more than once in a week, they would need to get permission from the GHSA. This has happened several times this year to allow a Thursday, Tuesday, Saturday schedule to allow as much time as possible while still allowing the games to be played and playoff participants to be decided on the field. Regions may need to account for games not played due to COVID-19 in the way teams earn playoff position.”

3. What are the rules for playoff games that are canceled because of COVID-19 protocols? “Once the state playoff brackets are completed, a team that cannot play will be forced to forfeit, and the opponent will move to the next round. At this point, there is a finite amount of time, and games cannot be moved or made up.”