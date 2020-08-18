4 Questions with GHSA board of trustees president Glenn White

3. The GHSA has a board of trustees, an executive committee and an executive director. Which has ultimate authority? And which would decide the ultimate fate of the football season? “The executive committee [with 74 members, one per region plus 10 at-large members] passes rules and bylaws. The executive director implements policies and procedures with his staff. Dr. Hines runs the daily business of the GHSA.

“If we were to stop a season, and particularly football, it would be a cooperative situation. We’d work with Dr. Hines for a recommendation. Robin’s in touch with many other people in the state – athletic directors, superintendents, all of our stake-holders – and does a great job communicating and knows what they’re thinking. He can make that decision, but if we shut down something like football, that ought to go through the board of trustees so that one person doesn’t have to take all responsibility. Because of the importance of football in the state, I feel we should use that group for that because of the criticism. I’m not advocating shutting down football, not at all. But if that were to happen, I think it should go through the board of trustees.”

4. What makes you hopeful that there will be a football season? What makes you concerned? “I am hopeful because I’m an optimistic person and believe this is going to get better. I believe in our coaches, our student-athletes, our school administrators and our department of health, and I believe in the American spirit. We have faced worse situations in the history of our country and come through with flying colors. I believe we can get through this and play football and play it safely.

“On the flipside, if COVID-19 continues to grow and we have more and more cases and have to shut down schools, that could stop football. And let’s be honest, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 and other conferences have shut down, and we can’t sit here and say that’s not having a bearing on what we do. What I hope is that the SEC and ACC don’t shut down. This is Glenn White speaking, and it’s only me, but if the SEC were to shut down, that would put intense pressure on us to stop football. If you think about Georgia, where they have great facilities and resources, and if they say we can’t do it, and we say we can, that would be hard to explain.”

