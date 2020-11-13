4 Questions with Gainesville Times sports editor Bill Murphy

3. Gainesville, a city school and alma mater of Deshaun Watson, is the best-known football program in the county. What’s the state of Gainesville football right now? "Gainesville is in tremendous shape with coach Heath Webb. The Red Elephants have jumped right into Region 6-7A and have a real chance of winning that region against six schools, all in Forsyth County. Gainesville has a lot of exciting things going on with facilities, including a new football field house and an indoor football facility coming in 2021. Gainesville is pushing 100 players in the program, which is huge in the state’s highest classification. Gainesville got off to a great start this season with a big win against Stockbridge on the road, which really set the tone for the season. Coach Webb said that the region was going to be tremendously close for playoff seeding for the top four teams, which has been the case. If Gainesville wins its last two regular-season games, then the Red Elephants are a lock to open the postseason at City Park Stadium. Gainesville has a playoff streak that goes back to 2000 but hasn’t posted a winning season since 2015. At 5-3 overall, the Red Elephants [3-1 in Region 6-7A] have a good chance to finish with more wins than losses. Their future looks extremely bright with a ton of talent in the sophomore and junior classes, one of which is sophomore running back Naim Cheeks, who will become a name people hear a lot of across the state in 2021 and 2022. [Cheeks is on GHSF Daily’s yardage Leaderboard with 863 rushing.]

4. Which program in the county has the best chance to advance multiple rounds in the playoffs, and why? “Flowery Branch. The Falcons have continued to get better since dropping the region opener to Jefferson 40-10 back on Oct. 9. Flowery Branch needs to beat Chestatee tonight and East Hall next week to lock up the No. 2 spot to state in Class 4A. Senior running back Jaizen Ellingham [a GHSF Daily preseason all-state pick] has dealt with injury issues this season, but if he’s healthy Flowery Branch will be a tough out in state. Junior quarterback David Renard has been very good this season, throwing for close to 2,000 yards. The Falcons have so much talent across the board, I don’t think losing to Jefferson will hurt them in the long run. I would not be surprised at all to see the Dragons win the state championship. Flowery Branch has the benefit of playing a tough schedule and having to grind to win a double-overtime region game against North Oconee. The Falcons looked to put it all together with a 49-7 win against Madison County last week.”

