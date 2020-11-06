4 Questions with football radio show host Chris Beckham

2. Lowndes has a new coach, Jamey DuBose. How well have you gotten to know him, and what is your impression? How is he different than his predecessor, Randy McPherson? “Aside from being a great coach, which I think is pretty evident by his past and by what he’s done at Lowndes this year, Jamey is an enthusiastic spokesman for the program. You can’t help but feel like his attitude is infectious with his players and anyone else involved with the program. His personality is about as different from Coach McPherson as it can be, which just shows that either way can be successful. There’s no doubt the Viking fan base has embraced him.”

3. Colquitt also replaced a coach who’d had great success, so that’s something the two teams have in common. What’s your impression of Justin Rogers (who replaced Rush Propst in 2019)? “I like Coach Rogers a lot, but I still don’t think he’s gotten the full endorsement from Packer fans. That’s not surprising since he’s following such a successful coach and because of how Coach Propst’s time ended in Moultrie. That was going to be tough on whoever the successor was. I think the win over Valdosta earlier this year was big for him, and a win over Lowndes would be even bigger. He’s also a real energetic guy and a very good coach. He just came into a much different situation than Coach DuBose.”