4 Questions with Football Friday Night Show host Chris Beckham

3. How do you view Lowndes football right now as it goes through changes, a new coach, a new quarterback. What can we expect from Lowndes going forward? “I thought Zach Grage’s first year might be a little rough because they are really young. And the offense relied so much on Jacurri Brown the last several years, you can’t help but have a drop-off. It’s worth the price of a ticket sometimes to just watch Grage on the sidelines most nights because he’s fiery and all over the place. But I think his biggest strength is how he runs the entire football operation, from hiring coaches, to practice schedules, to how players dress, etc. Details like that can separate good programs and great ones, but that’s tough to implement like he wants in the first year, especially since he was hired so late. In every measurable way, Lowndes is set up to contend every year, and I think he’ll have them back in that position.”

4. What’s the state of the Winnersville Classic now? Is it still all that? “I can promise you those people who got up early and stood in line for tickets this week think it is. It’s always been a big deal, and it always will be. The community is still football-minded, and they fold so many other things into this game during the week. But I think starting with this game, it’s going to be even better in the coming years. It adds a lot to it because they’re back in the same region and classification for the first time in seven years. Both programs should be more stable going forward and more competitive. As great as The Classic is, its history has had a lot of runs of one team dominating. Valdosta owned it for a long time, like they did against just about everybody. Then Lowndes had a good run, then the Cats won three in a row, and now Lowndes has won five straight. I’d be surprised to see that over the next few years. I mean, it’s a big deal no matter what the records are because it’s such a community thing. But when they’re both really good, it’s special.”