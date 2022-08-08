4 Questions with Fitzgerald head coach Tucker Pruitt

2. How does the 2022 team look? How many starters are back, and what do you expect to be your team’s strengths and question marks? “We have eight of 11 back on offense, so we are hoping to play well on that side of the ball right out of the gate. On defense we have three or four back, so there are a lot of holes to fill, and we are going to have to have some kids step up and grow up fast.”

3. You had a couple of high-profile players who graduated in DeNorris Goodwin and E.J. Lightsey. Godwin got 30 carries in the state championship game. Lightsey got 11 and was the leading tackler. Are there are a couple of players that might try to fill the roles of go-to player on offense and ringleader on defense? “On offense, Sylon Davis is back at fullback. He is a strong runner and a good blocker. Sultan Cooper, our quarterback, is back and ready to have a good season. The halfback spot will be more of a committee-type deal. We have a bunch of backs that we will roll in and out, and hopefully somebody will step up. On defense, Daniel James is a guy that we feel like can have that same E.J. Lightsey type of production. He was an all-state player last year, and he is really quick and strong. We are expecting big things from him this year.”