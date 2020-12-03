4 Questions with Fannin County head coach Chad Cheatham

2. What’s the scouting report on your team? What could people expect to see if they came to Blue Ridge for the game Friday night? “I would hope anyone watching would see a team with great discipline and desire. A team that is willing to battle for 48 minutes regardless of the scoreboard. A team that has great love for one another and is truly a family. Certainly a team that focuses on ‘doing simple better’ blocking, tackling, effort and execution. Offensively, we try to take advantage of what we feel the defense gives us. We have a tremendous quarterback in Luke Holloway and several talented receivers in Jalen Ingram, Seth Reece, Andre Bivens and Cohutta Hyde. However, we are not afraid to run the football. Up front on offense, we are very ‘blue collar.’ EAT is the theme – Enthusiasm, Attitude and Toughness. Defensively, we base out of a 3-5-3 with multiple pressure packages but would prefer to play technique and run to the football. We want to play fast and without confusion. We are not extremely big, so we have to be runners and hitters. We emphasize tackling and pursuing the ball. Get off the ground and make a play.”

3. Your hiring in 2018 was interesting in that you appeared set to take another job. What all happened then, and what brought you to Fannin? “I had been an assistant at Banks County for two years and the job there came open. At that time, Fannin wasn’t a thought with the exception of a lifelong dream tucked away in my heart. I was going to lead at Banks County. I took the job at Banks, and we had already begun lifting preparing, etc. One morning, my mother called me and said, ‘Son. the Fannin job just came open. Do you think you would be interested in coming home?’ Obviously yes! However, I had just taken the job at Banks. I did not sleep for weeks. I wanted so bad to go home, but I knew the commitment I had made. I reached out to several coaches that I loved and respected and each of them told me, ‘Chad, you will never go wrong going home and doing what is best for your family.’ I had the opportunity to interview and was offered the job at Fannin, and Banks County was so gracious in understanding and finally I got to accomplish the dream I had longed for since I was a young Fannin Rebel. I am truly blessed. It is truly an honor to coach in your hometown, especially a town like Blue Ridge. The entire county is one big family. I am humbled each day to live here, work here and have my children grow up here. They have taken my wife in just like a daughter that has been here all of her life.”