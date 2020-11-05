4 Questions with Etowah Valley officials association assigner James Arnold

2. In preseason, there was understandable concern among many officials about working games in a pandemic. Do you feel those concerns have abated? How are things going as far as keeping officials safe this season? “I told everyone during the offseason – if you don’t feel comfortable officiating, don’t do it this year. So, I can speak only for us [the EVFOA]. We had three people decide to sit. One came back to work varsity games. I feel it’s as safe as going to work or going out to eat. You can wear all the protective measures you want to. Plus, the schools have been doing a great job working with the crews in providing a safe and disinfected place to dress and hold a meeting. Also some have arrived [to games] later and gone right to the field, having completed their pregames the day before on a Zoom meeting or in the cars. Each crew can take whatever steps they want to do to feel safe.”

3. Has your association had anyone test positive during the season? “Yes – one hospitalization, and one was asymptomatic. Both had contact tracing, and it was outside of football. Both officials were in the danger target zone with age and a preexisting condition. The latter is back fine, negative tested, and working games. The official that had the hospitalization got ill on the way to a game, but with the protocols in place he was driving alone and turned around and went home. He spent over a week in the hospital and was very ill, but he contacted this outside of football and he will tell you he would have gotten it anyway, football or no football.”