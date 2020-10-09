4 Questions with ESPN’s Craig Haubert, Dan Margulis

“Lowndes 2021 LB Thomas Davis. Physical, hard-hitting defender with quick feet. Has been a versatile player for them working at LB and DE. I think he could end up proving to be an underrated part of Miami’s 2021 class.”

3. Jacurri Brown is one of the state’s best players and led our Player of the Year Watch last week. A prominent coach last week compared him to a Cam Newton in high school. But he’s yet to establish himself as an elite passer. What’s your assessment of him at the next level? Haubert: “I would’ve included Jacurri with the above. Physically impressive prospect with a wealth of tools. Can certainly continue to develop as a passer with his mechanics and accuracy, but with his athleticism, arm strength and the competitiveness he seems to play with, he has the traits you can’t teach. He’s only just in the first part of his junior season, one in which he is coming into with limited opportunities to get to camps and work on those things due to the pandemic. He still has time to develop further as a passer and presents a high ceiling. Also love the way he runs with a physical and reckless style, and he will need to learn to curb that some over time to protect himself, but it is fun to watch.”

4. What’s the history of ESPN covering high school football games, and how is it going? What drives it? Margulis: “When we launched ESPNU in 2005, we saw an opportunity to more extensively cover high school sports – an area that had been previously underserved on ESPN and ESPN2. We are selective in what we cover and have had success providing exposure to some of the top student-athletes. Recruiting was an emerging area in 2005 that has really taken off since. Our library now is really extensive. We have tried over the years to balance ‘the usual suspects’ with other programs in other states that provide quality, in addition to new and exciting environments. High school is unique in the way it can permeate the local communities, and it is our job as story tellers to expose the viewers to that, in addition to talking about the latest prospects.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.