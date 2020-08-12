4 Questions with ELCA head coach Jonathan Gess

2. How will the team be different than in 2019? “On defense, we will not be as big, but we will be very fast and physical. On offense, we have more of a running quarterback that is similar to the quarterbacks we had in 2012-2015. We have a great running back in Josh Rogers returning. So you will see the same ELCA-type team: Great defense and very physical on offense. We also have kicker Alberto Sanchez returning, and we expect great things from him.”

3. What have been the challenges of getting a team prepared for the season amid the pandemic? “The challenges were the rules of engagement in working with our players kept changing. We read about what all these college and NFL teams are doing, but they have staffs of analysts and GA’s to make sure it all goes smooth. For high school coaches, when you add the extra rules it makes life very hard. For me, I just really had to change my perspective. In the past, you go to work with the urgency of winning. Now, it was more just be thankful I could have the kids working and taking ownership of all the necessary precautions to keep our kids healthy. When I get aggravated I tell myself, ‘At least we have them and get to work with them.’ I believe boys need leadership and someone challenging them to push themselves and be better men every day! It is a travesty in this country that our youth are not in school and in sports being challenged every day. No one seems to be putting a price tag on a child’s spiritual, emotional and social growth. It is very important.”