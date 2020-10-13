4 Questions with East Coweta head coach John Small

2. What won the game for you? “Just our kids' belief in each other and the love they have for one another. We have a bunch of resilient kids that only know how to compete and expect to win, and a bunch of coaches that love these kids to death and want them to succeed in every phase of life. The players just stayed stay so calm in pressure situations and responded to the challenge in front of them. We were very physical the whole game and just kept choppin' wood. It came down to winning in the second overtime and just staying the course and not getting rattled and embracing every challenge that came our way. And then it came down to kids making plays when it counted.”

3. What have been the most important things that you and your staff have attempted to establish since you came? When you compared East Coweta to the top programs in Gwinnett County, where you formerly coached, where was the gap that needing closing? "Our staff has tried to implement a culture of loving one another and a willingness to do anything you need to do for each other, and to love on these kids daily and to develop a trust within our program with the kids and coaches. We have challenged our kids with tough schedules the past two years, and they have now a belief they can play with anyone and have been battle tested and prepared for these moments.