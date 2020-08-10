4 Questions with Dublin head coach Roger Holmes

2. How does your new team look? “Every once in a while I wake up at night in cold sweats thinking about losing 10 of 11 starters on offense. But we’re returning two quarterbacks who both can run our football team, and it always starts with who’s under center. [Those quarterbacks are Kendell Wade, who suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of 2019, and Markelle Mitchell, who replaced him and scored two touchdowns in the final.] Our returning players also lined up against the state champions at practice every day last year and had to get after it. Also, we had a team that played in the state championship in ’06 and graduated 21 of 22 starters and thought there was no way we could put together another good run, and that team happened to play in the Dome against a good Buford team [in the 2007 semifinals]. Our kids don’t have a lot of Friday night experience, and that’s a big question mark. But we’re cautiously optimistic.”

3. How has COVID-19 affected your preparation? “It’s created issues because we’ve got a road map that we like to follow, whether it be with our summer work or offense or defense or whatever it is. That road map has been developed over my 38 years of coaching. Now all of a sudden, we had to take the map and throw it away. Dealing with the unknowns has been tough because we’re still a school where our kids go both ways [playing offense and defense], and being in groups with our coaches split up, we couldn’t work both sides of the football when we were able to get out on the grass. We think that put us behind some. In my opinion, not having to prepare for a scrimmage was helpful. When we got the word Wednesday afternoon [from the GHSA, saying all scrimmages are canceled], we tore up our practice plan and began to have spring practice. It allowed us to get more quality reps and not have to simulate the other team we’d be planning. This was supposed to be week two of spring practice, and now we’re shut down.”