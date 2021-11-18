4 Questions with Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri

2. What are your impressions of Georgia football so far? “Georgia has a lot of talent, especially at the quarterback position. Every week, we’re playing a top-notch quarterback. That’s the biggest difference I’ve seen, just the quarterback play. It’s been good competition, good coaching and good solid football all the way through.”

3. Your team has won four three-point games. Eight of your team’s 10 games have been decided by eight points or less, and you’ve won most of the close ones. What’s that been like? “We’re playing great defense, timely offense and good special teams and capitalizing on opportunities in the fourth quarter and pulling them out. It’s been real fun for the kids and the coaches. We’re a young team. We’ve got 18 starters coming back next year. We’re trying to build a culture. Those type games really help you out. We’re a fourth-quarter football team.”' [Denmark beat Mountain View last week when Trey Glymph kicked his third field goal of the game, a 38-yarder, in the final seconds to break a 20-20 tie. Glymph’s field goals also were the difference in 17-14 victories over county and region rivals Lambert and South Forsyth.]