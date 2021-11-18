4 Questions with Denmark head coach Mike Palmieri

Today’s interviewee is Denmark coach Mike Palmieri, whose team won its first region title this season and advanced in the Class 7A first round last week with a 23-20 victory over Mountain View. Denmark will be at home Friday against Grayson in the second round. Palmieri, a Staten Island native, was hired in 2020 from Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High, where he fashioned a 139-34 record and won three state titles in North Carolina’s highest classification over 13 seasons.
Mike Palmieri, Denmark head coach
1. What was the significance of the region title for your team? “It was great. Last year, we played in a game to win the region title and didn’t get it done. To win so early in the process was great for the kids, the coaches, the community and Denmark as a whole.”
2. What are your impressions of Georgia football so far? “Georgia has a lot of talent, especially at the quarterback position. Every week, we’re playing a top-notch quarterback. That’s the biggest difference I’ve seen, just the quarterback play. It’s been good competition, good coaching and good solid football all the way through.”
3. Your team has won four three-point games. Eight of your team’s 10 games have been decided by eight points or less, and you’ve won most of the close ones. What’s that been like? “We’re playing great defense, timely offense and good special teams and capitalizing on opportunities in the fourth quarter and pulling them out. It’s been real fun for the kids and the coaches. We’re a young team. We’ve got 18 starters coming back next year. We’re trying to build a culture. Those type games really help you out. We’re a fourth-quarter football team.”' [Denmark beat Mountain View last week when Trey Glymph kicked his third field goal of the game, a 38-yarder, in the final seconds to break a 20-20 tie. Glymph’s field goals also were the difference in 17-14 victories over county and region rivals Lambert and South Forsyth.]
4. For those who haven’t seen Denmark, how would you describe your team? “When you look at us, we don’t have many players. We only dress 48. We don’t have much depth, but we’ve been battling. We’re one of those teams that’s not too flashy but solid and doesn’t make many mistakes and does the little things. We don’t look like much, but we’re tough and play hard for four quarters.”
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author