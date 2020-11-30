4 Questions with Decatur head coach William Felton

2. How did the Greenbrier game play out? Any outstanding performances? “First off, hats off to Greenbrier for a great game plan and performance. They made us earn every yard on the field. For us, the game was fun, challenging and exciting. It was a great test to let the kids know what we are good at and what we need to continue to improve on. We had some great performances from a lot of guys. Sophomore QB Harrison Hannah managed the game well and passed for 167 yards. Marquis Hood rushed for 162 yards. Isaac Dimmock rushed for 63 yards as well. Senior Army commit Justin Weaver was electric, scoring on offense and special teams. He had a 51-yard run for a touchdown and a punt return for 53 yards for a touchdown. Mekhi Lloyd had seven tackles and two catches for 50 yards.”

3. What are some of the challenges that you and your team have faced this season related to COVID-19? “The main challenge we have faced with the pandemic is just making the sacrifice and staying away from family and friends who are not immediate. We have very rigorous protocols that we follow to ensure that screening is done efficiently. Our district leaders have done a great job with following CDC guidelines, and our athletic director, Mr. Rodney Thomas, has done a great job us supplying us with all the sanitation supplies we need to be safe. A week before the start of the season, we were shut down due to numbers rising in DeKalb County. We were not allowed to start practice until two weeks before region play. We vowed to treat every day like it was our last because the game was essentially taken from us.”