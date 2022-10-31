4 Questions with Decatur head coach William Felton

1. What was the difference in Friday’s game? What gave you the advantage? “The difference in the game was time management and fighting to the last second, literally. There was no real advantage. Both teams had great game plans, and it just came down to the last possession of the ball game. The last touchdown was one of our trick plays. Chamblee did their trick plays earlier in the game, and they were successful. We just saved ours for that critical moment when it wasn’t expected. Junior running back Tristan Strickland received the toss from senior quarterback Harrison Hannah and threw it 60 yards to junior Malachi Miller for the touchdown.” [The winning touchdown came in the final minute of the game. Decatur had trailed 30-14 early in the second half. Hannah passed for 277 yards and rushed for 126.]

2. What does the win and the region title mean to your team/program? “This title means a lot for the school and the community. For me it’s special because I have been coaching here since 2008 and never won region. It was great to see a team that I lead experience this.”