4 Questions with Cross Keys head coach John Bowen

2. How was the game won, and what was interesting about the game beyond just the history? “I think one thing that stands out is that we muffed the opening popup kickoff and gave them the ball at our 35. Last year, that would have led to a quick six points for the other team. However, we forced a three-and-out and then went on a 14-play, nearly nine-minute drive to score on the first play of the second quarter. That kind of served notice that this is a new Cross Keys Indian football team.”

3. What would you like people to know about your team? “Our roster is 23 players, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but the difference is that there is a core nucleus of 17 to 18 that was steady in the weight room all winter. They’ve paid ‘sweat equity,’ and that makes it tougher to give up. We start four freshmen and one sophomore on defense along with two juniors playing their first year of high school football. We still have a ton of growing and improving to do.”