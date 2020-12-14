4 Questions with Crisp County coach Brad Harber

2. How was the game won? What do you feel your team did to give you the edge? “Defensively we played very well, and coach Will Conner and the defensive staff called a great game. Offensively, we had a nine-minute, 18-play opening drive [of the second half] that ended up with a touchdown. Ultimately we were able to run the ball all night. Special teams coordinator Pat Jordan did a heck of a job this week, and we were able to score a field goal right after a Cedar Grove score, and we also blocked a punt on the plus side of the field. Complementary football is how we were able to win.”

3. How does this year’s team compare to any of the past four that have won region titles? “This team is different in that we have 24 seniors on this football team, all of whom contribute on Friday nights. They have played a ton of football, and some of our guys have been starting since they were freshmen. The leadership on this football team is tremendous, and they still have a bitter taste in their mouth from last year’s state championship game. They are hungry to finish this season the right way.”