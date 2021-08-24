4 Questions with Creekside head coach Maurice Dixon

Today’s interviewee is Creekside coach Maurice Dixon, whose team defeated defending Class 7A champion Grayson 19-14 last week. Dixon’s first Creekside team went 0-10 in 2017. The Seminoles are 23-12 since with two region titles.
Maurice Dixon, Creekside head coach
1. What was the difference-maker in Friday’s win? “I think the edge Friday night was our physicality. The level of commitment our young men have put in is unmatched. This is the hardest-working team I’ve had since we got here five years ago. It is also the closest. I knew during tough times they wouldn’t tap out. They would play for one another.”
2. What does it mean to your players and program to win a game like that one? “I know this is a cliche, but this was the biggest game because it was the next game. Honestly, we have bigger goals. Grayson is a great team. Coach [Adam] Carter is my former teammate [at West Georgia] and friend. I have tremendous respect for their program, but this was a non-region game scheduled to see what adjustments we need to make to win the 15th game of the season. We were not surprised by the outcome of the game. We expected to win. As far as for the program, we’re still in the process of trying to earn respect as a program that’s in the conversation of a state contender year in, year out. In order to do that, you have to play and win games against the best opponents possible.”
3. For those who don’t know your team well, what should they know in terms of personnel and what makes you a good team? “We play Creekside football. We run the football, play great defense and play fast and physical. We have some talented guys, but the strength of our team and the reason for our success is we play for Creekside, not individual success. Nobody cares who makes the play, who scores the touchdown. Our kids just want to do everything it takes to win.”
4. Creekside was 0-10 your first season. What are the most important things that you and your staff have done to make Creekside a winner again? “We preach commitment and consistency. You can’t control the uncontrollable. We coach our kids to give a perfect effort in all phases of their lives – as student-athletes, sons, brothers and members of their community. The seniors on this team saw what it takes to win because they were freshmen in 2018 when we were able to turn the program around. They saw the work it takes to win and have worked even harder because they want to take that next step.”
