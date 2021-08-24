4 Questions with Creekside head coach Maurice Dixon

2. What does it mean to your players and program to win a game like that one? “I know this is a cliche, but this was the biggest game because it was the next game. Honestly, we have bigger goals. Grayson is a great team. Coach [Adam] Carter is my former teammate [at West Georgia] and friend. I have tremendous respect for their program, but this was a non-region game scheduled to see what adjustments we need to make to win the 15th game of the season. We were not surprised by the outcome of the game. We expected to win. As far as for the program, we’re still in the process of trying to earn respect as a program that’s in the conversation of a state contender year in, year out. In order to do that, you have to play and win games against the best opponents possible.”

3. For those who don’t know your team well, what should they know in terms of personnel and what makes you a good team? “We play Creekside football. We run the football, play great defense and play fast and physical. We have some talented guys, but the strength of our team and the reason for our success is we play for Creekside, not individual success. Nobody cares who makes the play, who scores the touchdown. Our kids just want to do everything it takes to win.”