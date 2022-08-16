4 Questions with Corky Kell Classic co-founder Dave Hunter

4. Each of 35 board members voted for 36 players from a 100-player ballot. How was the voting process for you, and what did you learn from it? “The first 20 weren’t too hard for me, but boy, 21 through 36 were tough. I’ve heard we might’ve missed two or three that we didn’t have on the ballot. Terry Harvey is one. He was the best athlete to come out of Dacula by far and wasn’t on the ballot, but he will be next time. The best player I ever coached was [former Chamblee linebacker] Andy Spiva, and he was on the list, but he didn’t get enough votes. But in the ‘70s, he was the best defensive player in Georgia. There were many players whose accomplishments surprised me. For example, Buck Belue, I didn’t know until I got the bios that he’d started all four years at Valdosta and took over for Georgia and played four years and was extremely successful at every level. Another was George Maloof. I didn’t realize he was the first Wigwam All-American [Wigwam was an early prominent selector of high school All-Americans], and then a little icing on the cake, he was class president all four years at Marist, which says a little something about the character of the guy.” [Harvey was an all-state quarterback in 1989 and two-sport athlete at N.C. State. Spiva played at Chamblee and then at Tennessee. Three years into an NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, Spiva was killed in an automobile crash in 1979 at age 24. Maloof’s final high school season was 1947. He played at Georgia Tech and became a longtime high school coach who led St. Pius to a 1968 state title. Maloof was among the 36 voted in along with Belue.]

