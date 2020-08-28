4 Questions with Commerce center Payton Freeman

2. How are the Friday night lights of football and racing different? “Each sport is a whole different beast. In racing, it takes more than just the driver, but at the end of the night, the driver can make things happen for himself inside the car. Football is definitely a team sport. Each player is depending on everyone else to do their job, especially the offense we run [triple option]. It takes every person doing their job to make it work.”

3. What are your long-term goals for both sports? Do you see yourself possibly playing college football? “My goals for racing are to be at the highest point in dirt late-model racing, which would be following a World of Outlaws or Lucas Oil tour. These tours consist of guys who race for a living, traveling the country year round. It’s the NASCAR of dirt. NASCAR would also be pretty cool if I was able to make it to that level and get paid to do something I love. College football is something I’ve thought about many, many times. I feel like if the right opportunity came about, I’d be all over it. As for now I plan on going into work out of school, but I’m not against playing football on the next level. it’s a dream most kids have, and I’m no different.”