4 Questions with Commerce center Payton Freeman

Today’s interviewee is Commerce center Payton Freeman, a three-year starter, 2019 all-region performer and GHSF Daily preseason all-state pick in Class A Public. Freeman also has been a dirt-track race car driver since he was 10. He has won 36 races, including five this year, racing around the South but most commonly at tracks in Lavonia, Toccoa and Winder. He races in the limited and super late-model divisions.
Payton Freeman, Commerce center and race car driver
1. How did you get started in racing? “I got started at a young age. I raced go-karts from age 7-9 and got into a four-cylinder car at age 10. Then I got into a late model at age 12. My dad raced when I was young, and I always enjoyed being around it. At the shop and at the track, I enjoyed all aspects of it as a young kid and still do today.”
2. How are the Friday night lights of football and racing different? “Each sport is a whole different beast. In racing, it takes more than just the driver, but at the end of the night, the driver can make things happen for himself inside the car. Football is definitely a team sport. Each player is depending on everyone else to do their job, especially the offense we run [triple option]. It takes every person doing their job to make it work.”
3. What are your long-term goals for both sports? Do you see yourself possibly playing college football? “My goals for racing are to be at the highest point in dirt late-model racing, which would be following a World of Outlaws or Lucas Oil tour. These tours consist of guys who race for a living, traveling the country year round. It’s the NASCAR of dirt. NASCAR would also be pretty cool if I was able to make it to that level and get paid to do something I love. College football is something I’ve thought about many, many times. I feel like if the right opportunity came about, I’d be all over it. As for now I plan on going into work out of school, but I’m not against playing football on the next level. it’s a dream most kids have, and I’m no different.”
4. Are your teammates aware of your other hobby? Are they supportive? “My teammates have been very supportive in my racing, just as if it were another sport they were involved in. They always wear my hats or shirts and have a good time at the track. Bryson Flint, Tyelon Brock, Landon Worley, Jake Frates, Hunter Nunn, Gaven Dawley, Draylen Martin, just to name a few, are always supporting me and asking about my racing. It’s pretty cool to look up in the stands and see my own little section full of my buddies cheering me on. The announcer at Toccoa is Charles Head, and he always mentions something about Commerce or the Commerce football when I’m racing, and I know the boys love that. I’m very blessed to be able to do what I love on both Friday night lights and have so much support behind me on both.”
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author