4 Questions with Columbia head coach Greg Barnett

3. What was the key moment in the game. How did the game play out? “We went up 13-0. On the third play of the game Jadan Baugh took it 86 or 87 yards. That set the tone. That was our motto all week, hit first. They see how important it is to hit a team first. Camden responded and made a game of it, but we were able to stare adversity and come out on top. [Camden got within 13-10 with about four minutes left.] Our quarterback scrambled on a key first down, and they had a key roughing-the-passer penalty to keep the drive alive. We were able to run out the clock.”

4. When you got the Columbia job, the team had been fair to middling for years. What was the key to getting it turned around? “It’s just changing the scope about how people feel about the program. We’ve always had great talent but struggled to string wins together. We’ve gotten the community behind us. Being from Columbia, I know what gets guys going, and the community has a lot to do with rounding up guys to play. We’re not the same Columbia now. We have new ways and want to be a traditional program that’s winning.” [Barnett also spoke about a new weight room that was given to the program in April by Columbia graduate Future, a rapper and songwriter and childhood friend of Barnett’s. “He’s always supported my teams, and he asked me what was needed, and I said weights, and we got it within a month. I can’t keep the kids out of the weight room now. That’s been huge for our program.”]