4 Questions with Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory

2. That said, everybody loves to talk about Sam and Travis. They have hooked up on 36 TD passes, possibly the most of a quarterback-receiver duo in history. What skill sets do they bring that allow them to be so successful? “No. 1 is they both love football. They’re passionate. They’re competitive, incredible athletes, both of them. They get in arguments every day about who’s the better athlete [Hunter also plays basketball, and Horn plays baseball], but they have fun. The kids love them. They’re real humble young men. They lead by example. They’ve played together since they were in the ninth grade. This is four years later. They’re just so comfortable around one another.”

3. If your team has a question mark this season, what is it? “There’s a lot of question marks. It’s a new team, so we’re looking for the leadership. At every position, trying to fine tune it. We had a scrimmage last week, so here’s game one. I’m sure after game one we’ll see a lot of those things we need to work on. As the season goes, the key to success is that you improve on each week, so right now we just want to improve on our scrimmage and get into game one and limit the mistakes and clean up the mistakes from the scrimmage.”