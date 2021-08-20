4 Questions with Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory

Today’s interviewee is Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory, whose team is ranked No. 2 in Class 7A entering its opener Saturday against Brookwood in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Collins Hill is coming off a 12-3 record and run to the 7A championship game.
Lenny Gregory, Collins Hill head coach
1. Your team is best known for passing and for an all-state quarterback (Sam Horn) and wide receiver (Travis Hunter). What players or parts of your team do you feel are underrated? “We’ve got a great senior class. We’ve got a lot of good players. Our offensive line, they’re the ones that protect Sam and allow us to be able to throw the ball. Our defensive line is really good, as well as our secondary. We’ve got a lot of talented kids. I could go on and on and talk about our players, but it’s just a real special group of seniors.”
2. That said, everybody loves to talk about Sam and Travis. They have hooked up on 36 TD passes, possibly the most of a quarterback-receiver duo in history. What skill sets do they bring that allow them to be so successful? “No. 1 is they both love football. They’re passionate. They’re competitive, incredible athletes, both of them. They get in arguments every day about who’s the better athlete [Hunter also plays basketball, and Horn plays baseball], but they have fun. The kids love them. They’re real humble young men. They lead by example. They’ve played together since they were in the ninth grade. This is four years later. They’re just so comfortable around one another.”
3. If your team has a question mark this season, what is it? “There’s a lot of question marks. It’s a new team, so we’re looking for the leadership. At every position, trying to fine tune it. We had a scrimmage last week, so here’s game one. I’m sure after game one we’ll see a lot of those things we need to work on. As the season goes, the key to success is that you improve on each week, so right now we just want to improve on our scrimmage and get into game one and limit the mistakes and clean up the mistakes from the scrimmage.”
4. What other Class 7A teams do you expect to be contenders this season? “I think every year there’s about 10 to 15 teams that at beginning of the year have a legitimate shot. Milton has got a great program. Colquitt County is another team. You’ve got to mention Grayson, who won it last year. They’re always good. There are going to be teams out there just like we were last year where you didn’t know that they were going to emerge and be contenders.”
