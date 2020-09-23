4 Questions with Cherokee head coach Joshua Shaw

[As for the QB, WR and RB ... ] “All three are some of the best I have had at their positions and will not pay a dime for college. A.J. Swann is like having our offensive coordinator [Justin Pearce] on the field. Rarely does he make a bad decision, and there isn’t a throw that he can’t make. The second TD to Adarrius vs. Rome, he was falling backwards and still had the strength to get the ball to the back corner of the end zone. Keith Adams Jr. is an extremely powerful back. He has tree trunks for legs and is a punishing runner and has added an additional gear this season, which is evident by his long TDs already. Adarrius Harshaw is probably the fastest kid in this region. He runs great routes, has great hands and is tough as can be. Rarely can he be covered man to man. And all three are only juniors.”

4. In 2019, you were close to a region title but finished fourth, then beat region champion Westlake in the playoffs. How have those experiences affected or motivated the current team and its goals? “We were extremely disappointed to not have won the region last year. This is Cherokee’s 65th year of football, and we have only one region championship in school history. So it hurt to be that close and know that we didn’t ‘finish.’ Going on the road to upset Westlake did take away some of the disappointment. It has been something we have talked about all offseason, and it definitely has been motivation for our players and coaches. We have goals to ‘finish’ this season, with a region title and to host a playoff game.”

