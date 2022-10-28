4 Questions with Charlton County football historian Glenn Hughes

Today’s interviewee is Folkston native and Charlton County football historian Glenn Hughes, who will cover the Swamp War rivalry game between Charlton County and Clinch County tonight for the 32nd time for the Charlton County Herald. The game, played between south Georgia schools on opposite sides of the Okefenokee Swamp, likely will decide the Region 2-A Division II championship. Hughes hasn’t missed seeing Charlton County play since 1989, a streak of 417 games. Hughes also works as a field maintenance supervisor in the Charlton County Recreation Department.
1. How do you assess this year’s Charlton County-Clinch County game? “I expect the game to be close and physical as a lot of the games have been over the years. Turnovers could decide the winner if one team makes a mistake. With the region title on the line, I expect both teams to pull out all the stops.”
2. What makes this game such a good rivalry? “This game has been going on since the 1950s, and for many of those years the winner has gone on to win the region title and often the state title. By the time I arrived into the rivalry, it was full swing already. From the coaches’ standpoint on both sides, it is a rivalry of respect for the other program while fans get into the other aspects of the game.”
3. What’s the most memorable Clinch-Charlton game you’ve seen? “Three games stand out from a Charlton perspective. In 1996, Charlton’s Donahue Brunson blocked a game-winning field goal in the final seconds to claim an 8-6 win. In 2003, Charlton scored two touchdowns in the final minute to come from behind to win 16-13. Trailing 13-3, Charlton scored, recovered an onside kick. and Jeremy Privett hit Justin Mincey for a short game-winning TD with about five seconds remaining. In 2021, just a back-and-forth game that went into overtime with Charlton winning 35-34 when Wyatt Crews drilled the game winning PAT. Jaylen Lilley scored all five Indian touchdowns.”
4. Why do you feel that you’ve followed the team so closely all these years? “High school football is the purest form of the game, especially in small towns around Georgia. You watch these kids grow up from rec ball and see them work hard to achieve their goals and play for the community that supports them. I was fortunate enough to play high school football for the late Luther Welsh at Dougherty, then be around Rich McWhorter for many years. Those are two of the greatest coaches in Georgia high school football history. As long as I’m able, I’ll continue to follow the Indians wherever they go.”
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author