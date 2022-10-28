4 Questions with Charlton County football historian Glenn Hughes

1. How do you assess this year’s Charlton County-Clinch County game? “I expect the game to be close and physical as a lot of the games have been over the years. Turnovers could decide the winner if one team makes a mistake. With the region title on the line, I expect both teams to pull out all the stops.”

2. What makes this game such a good rivalry? “This game has been going on since the 1950s, and for many of those years the winner has gone on to win the region title and often the state title. By the time I arrived into the rivalry, it was full swing already. From the coaches’ standpoint on both sides, it is a rivalry of respect for the other program while fans get into the other aspects of the game.”