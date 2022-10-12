4 Questions with Chamblee head coach Robert Swank

3. What factors led Chamblee from going to the semifinals in 2007 to deciding not to play a region schedule in 2020, and what was your game plan to getting it back? “At the time that we made the decision to go non-region, Chamblee had been 7-52 in the previous six seasons and really had not been competitive. A large component to football success is confidence. We did not see a path for our players gaining confidence by continuing to get beat up in our region every week, so we made the decision to play a non-region schedule. First of all, we had a lot more fun. Going into every Friday night knowing that you have a chance to be competitive changes everybody’s mindset. All of a sudden we had kids coming out for football from the baseball, basketball, soccer and track teams. We have improved our numbers from 24 the first spring to 85 this season. We had no idea that our players would respond so quickly to the changes in the way that we practiced, trained and our X’s and O’s. We got better a lot quicker than even the coaching staff expected. We went 5-1 during the COVID season and we went 9-1 last season. I do not believe that we would be in the same place as a program if we had not made the decision to go non-region.”

4. What would you want people to know about the current team? “We lost a bunch of talented players from the class of ‘22, and I don’t think that many people would have predicted that we would be as competitive this season. But this group of seniors are the ones who started with us as freshmen, and they are tough, committed kids who want to compete. I don’t think they are surprised by our success to this point of the season. But I also don’t think they are as impressed with what we have done so far this year as people outside of our program are. We have three more region games that will really decide whether we have a successful season or not.”