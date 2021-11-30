4 Questions with Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams

Today’s interviewee is Cedartown coach Jamie Abrams, whose team defeated Perry 39-25 in the Class 4A quarterfinals last week. Cedartown is in the semifinals for the first time since 2001. Abrams became Cedartown’s coach in 2020 and immediately won a region title, which was the schools’ first since 2001. Abrams previously had been McEachern’s defensive coordinator and Lamar County’s head coach.
Jamie Abrams, Cedartown head coach
1. What gave you the edge against Perry? Were there any key plays or turning points? “We converted on a big fourth down late in the game. It was fourth-and-2 on about their 38, and we went for it, and C.J. Washington just banged out a decent run. Then we were able to throw a touchdown pass after that to put us up two scores [39-25, which was the final score]. I just think right now our kids are playing well together. We had some mishaps and things we didn’t do well, as you always do, but at the end of the day, they’re playing well together and believing in each other. They enjoy being around each other, and they’re a fun bunch to coach.”
2. Speaking of C.J. Washington, he’s your most heavily recruited player and is committed to Georgia. [A two-way starter, Washington rushed for 204 yards, had 51 yards receiving and scored four touchdowns last week.] What’s does he do well? “The thing with C.J. is that he had some really good blocks the other night. That lets you know how unselfish he is. He’s playing for his teammates and wants to win. He had one really explosive block in the first half. As a running back, he’s just extremely powerful. He’s by far the strongest kid I’ve ever coached. He’s not a burner, but he does have good speed as well. He wouldn’t be going to play in the SEC if he didn’t. On defense, he’s a really good pass rusher. He has a knack for playing out there on the edge. He’s played defensive end previously and had a lot of sacks. He’s played inside, outside. He can punt, he can kick, he’s returned kicks. Right now he’s running down on our kickoff team. He’s just an unselfish guy.”
3. What are the most significant changes you and your staff have done to have the success you’ve had in your two seasons? “I don’t think it’s been any one thing. I just think we inherited a bunch of kids who were hungry for success and believe in each other. The special thing about Cedartown is that they grew up playing together from rec ball up. Most of them played middle school ball together. Their dads and uncles and cousins played here, and it means something to them.”
4. What attracted you to the job? “I had just gotten to McEachern and had no intentions of leaving so soon. It was a whirlwind getting the job. I had been a head coach before and wanted to be again at some point. It’s real close to where my parents live. I knew the history of Cedartown. When you think about Cedartown, you think of football. I knew they had good players. We’ve got a lot of kids playing on the next level who were here just prior. Jayden Johnson who played for us last year is starting for Arkansas. I’d been praying for the right situation and felt led here.”
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author