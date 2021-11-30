4 Questions with Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams

2. Speaking of C.J. Washington, he’s your most heavily recruited player and is committed to Georgia. [A two-way starter, Washington rushed for 204 yards, had 51 yards receiving and scored four touchdowns last week.] What’s does he do well? “The thing with C.J. is that he had some really good blocks the other night. That lets you know how unselfish he is. He’s playing for his teammates and wants to win. He had one really explosive block in the first half. As a running back, he’s just extremely powerful. He’s by far the strongest kid I’ve ever coached. He’s not a burner, but he does have good speed as well. He wouldn’t be going to play in the SEC if he didn’t. On defense, he’s a really good pass rusher. He has a knack for playing out there on the edge. He’s played defensive end previously and had a lot of sacks. He’s played inside, outside. He can punt, he can kick, he’s returned kicks. Right now he’s running down on our kickoff team. He’s just an unselfish guy.”

3. What are the most significant changes you and your staff have done to have the success you’ve had in your two seasons? “I don’t think it’s been any one thing. I just think we inherited a bunch of kids who were hungry for success and believe in each other. The special thing about Cedartown is that they grew up playing together from rec ball up. Most of them played middle school ball together. Their dads and uncles and cousins played here, and it means something to them.”