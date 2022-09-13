ajc logo
4 Questions with Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams

High School Sports Blog
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Today’s interviewee is Cedartown coach Jamie Abrams, whose team defeated Calhoun 21-7 on Friday, improved to 4-0 on the season and moved to No. 1 in the Class 4A rankings. It’s Cedartown’s highest ranking since 1995. Cedartown is 23-5 with two region titles in Abrams’ three seasons.

1. What did you do well vs. Calhoun that gave you the edge? “We were able to make a couple of big plays on offense and forced some turnovers on defense. Calhoun is a great program and has been for a long time. We have nothing but respect for them and knew it was going to be tough to go there and come out with a win.”

2. Your team is ranked No. 1 in some polls, including ours. How do you feel about that, and how do you handle that attention with your players? “We want to be 1-0 each week. We don’t really talk about it.”

3. For those who haven’t seen your team, what could they expect? “They will see a lot of kids who grew up in Cedartown who have been playing together since they were young who play for each other.”

4. You made the semifinals last season and lost to runner-up Carver by one point. What impact did last year’s finish have on this year’s team? “We all remember how bad it hurt. We know we can’t change the past but can control how we go about our business moving forward.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) scores a touchdown run during the third quarter as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) jumps against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Pitts: ‘Kyle had a huge impact on the game’
17h ago
