4 Questions with Cedartown head coach Jamie Abrams

1. What did you do well vs. Calhoun that gave you the edge? “We were able to make a couple of big plays on offense and forced some turnovers on defense. Calhoun is a great program and has been for a long time. We have nothing but respect for them and knew it was going to be tough to go there and come out with a win.”

2. Your team is ranked No. 1 in some polls, including ours. How do you feel about that, and how do you handle that attention with your players? “We want to be 1-0 each week. We don’t really talk about it.”