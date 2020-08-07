4 Questions with Cedar Grove head coach Miguel Patrick

2. You’ve coached Cedar Grove basketball and football as a head coach. In which sport can a head coach make the most difference and why? “Football. The head football coach impacts so many people. So many more kids, so many more coaches, so many more opportunities to help people learn, grow and form relationships. I’ve never been around a group of coaches like our staff at Cedar Grove. They’re good men on and off the field, great mentors, great fathers, great friends and, on top of all that, great coaches.”

3. How does Cedar Grove look this season? “We’ve got a solid group of returning starters on offense. Austin Smith [Eastern Michigan commit] is a three-year starter at quarterback. Janiran Bonner [offers from Georgia, Oklahoma and Oregon] is a big-time prospect at wide receiver. Rashad Dubinion [offers from Georgia, LSU and Georgia Tech] and Langston White [offers from Georgia State, MTSU and Mercer] are both dynamic playmakers at running back. Our offensive line has a good mix of veterans and returning guys. Kendell Brown and Keon Watson both started 15 games last year and will be the heart of our OL group. Defensively, we are returning an all-state DT in Demarius Jackson for his senior year. Indiana commit Jordan Grier and Southeast Missouri State commit Antonio Taylor are really solid players at safety for us. Sophomore Kayin Lee is an up-and-coming star for us at cornerback. He’s been offered by Auburn, Florida State and Arkansas. We lost two of our four starters on the defensive line and all of our starting linebackers, so we’ve got a lot of work to do, but I feel like we’ve got a lot of potential on the defensive side of the ball.”