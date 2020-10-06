4 Questions with Cass head coach Steve Gates

2. What do you feel that you and your staff have done that has made the most difference in improving the team? “Cass is a school that doesn’t have big-time ‘move-ins’ on a regular basis like other schools, so we have just taken the players we have, coached them up and given them an extremely high expectation level on and off the field. And this staff has not wavered from those expectations. You either conform and buy into the expectations, or you don’t play football or go play somewhere else. We only practice for a max of two hours, but those two hours are a tornado of reps, energy and positivity. We don’t even condition after practice. Our practices are our conditioning. We are starting to win games that we should win and winning the close games, which helps with confidence going forward. Time will tell how we react when we do stumble, because the teams we will be playing in our region are ridiculously good. I’m anxious to see how we react and see what type of character we currently have in the program. I tell the players all the time [that] it’s easy to walk to the parking lot after a win with your chest poked out, but how are you going to react when adversity hits and you stumble. Your true character will show.”

3. Tell us about your team. What have you done well to get you to this point? “Our defense is deep and experienced, meaning we have a bunch of seniors and juniors playing in the two deep. So we don’t go from a senior starter to a young backup who has never played on Friday nights. The backup is another junior or senior. That has shown up to be huge in the first five games. Coach [James] Gaddy and his staff have done a tremendous job with getting our defense prepared each week. On offense, we have struggled scoring points with installing a new offense during COVID and starting a freshman quarterback [Devin Henderson]. Those two things combined have not allowed us to do some things we want to on Friday nights just yet. As the players get more comfortable with the offense and Devin continues to get better, our offense should start to be more efficient. In my opinion, it’s a fun offense. We spread it out and throw the football. No insult to my wing-T buddies out there, but I still have nightmares from high school from the phrase ‘gap down backer.’ That’s not us. We will sling it, and we will start to sling it even more down the road. Another big plus we have right now is our kicking game. Punter Isai Romero and kicker Kaleb Speights have not only kept us in games but have won us games. Both are returning first-team all-region players, and both have even gotten better.”